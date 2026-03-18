Saturday TV Ratings: 48 Hours, Dolly Parton: Here I Am, NBA Basketball, Paralympic Games, Big East Championship

Saturday, March 14, 2026, ratings — New Episodes: 48 Hours. Specials: Dolly Parton: Here I Am and A Town Hall With Vice President JD Vance. Sports: Paralympic Games Milano Cortina 2026, Big East Tournament: Championship, 2026 World Baseball Classic, NBA Tip-Off, and NBA Basketball: Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers.Reruns: Saturday Night Live.

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What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?