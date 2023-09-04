The Last of Us: Season Two; HBO Series Co-Creator Says ‘Ready to Go’

The Last Of Us is returning to HBO with its second season sometime in 2024, and two of the people behind the series are ready to head back to work. Pre-production on season two shut down in May due to the writers strike.

Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us is based on the video game series from Naughty Dog. A post-apocalyptic drama, the story revolves around survivors of a fungal infection pandemic that causes people to be transformed into zombie-like creatures.

Per EW, Neil Druckman, co-creator of the HBO series, said the following about the series, “We’ve outlined all of season two and we’re ready to go as soon as the strike ends.”

Showrunner Craig Mazin also spoke about the series. He said the following:

“We were able to map out all of season two. And I also wrote and submitted the script for the first episode and sent it in [to HBO] around 10:30 or 10:40 p.m. right before the midnight [makes a “kajoomph” sound] and the [WGA] strike began. I think it’s becoming essentially a near certainty that we won’t be able to start [filming] when we were hoping to start, which is upsetting. We are all raring to go. This is what we are born to do. This is how we not only choose to live our lives, but I believe [how we] are compelled to live our lives. Otherwise, why the hell would we do this insane job? I can assure you it’s not for money.”

What do you think? When the strikes are over, are you excited to see more of The Last of Us on HBO? Are you disappointed that there will be a long gap between seasons one and two?