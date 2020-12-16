Search Party: Season Four Premiere Date Set by HBO Max (Video)

Search Party is getting ready for its fourth season, and a premiere date and trailer for the new season have now been released by HBO Max. Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne, and Lillias White are joining Alia Shawkat, John Reynolds, John Early, and Meredith Hagner on the comedy series. During the upcoming season, Dory (Shawkat) is held captive by her stalker.

HBO Max revealed more about the new season of Search Party in a press release.

“HBO Max today announced season four of the Max Original SEARCH PARTY premieres on Thursday, Jan. 14 with three episodes. The comedy thriller’s ten-episode season continues with another three episodes on Jan. 21 and the final four episodes on Jan. 28. In SEARCH PARTY season four, Dory (Alia Shawkat) is held prisoner by her psychotic stalker Chip (Cole Escola), who is determined to make Dory believe that they are best friends. Meanwhile, Portia (Meredith Hagner) is starring in a film about the trial, although not as herself; Elliott (John Early) has switched party lines to become a far-right conservative talk show host; and Drew (John Reynolds) is trying to escape his dark past by working as a costumed cast member in a theme park. As the friends begin to connect the dots that Dory might not be touring Europe as her faked social media suggests, they must decide whether to put their traumatic pasts behind them and once again become a search party – but this time, for Dory. Joining the show’s stellar guest stars this season are Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne and Lillias White, as well as R.L. Stine in a cameo role. SEARCH PARTY is executive produced by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, and Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez for Jax Media.

Check out the preview and key art for Search Party season four below.

