The Night Agent: Season Two Trailer Released for Netflix Action-Thriller Series

The Night Agent returns in January with its second season, and viewers are getting another look at what is to come for FBI agent Peter Sutherland. Netflix has released a new trailer for the action series. The streaming service has already renewed the series for a third season.

Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau star in the series, which will continue to follow Sutherland.

In season one, he saved the President after being thrown into a conspiracy. In season two, his actions will earn him a spot as a night agent with danger at every turn, and you can’t trust anyone.

With the trailer’s release, Netflix teased, “The fate of the nation relies on one man. The Night Agent Season 2 returns January 23, only on Netflix.”

The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season two?