The Kids in the Hall: Amazon Revives Canadian Sketch Comedy Series

The kids are coming back! Amazon has revived The Kids in the Hall for an eight episode season, and the original cast is returning for the revival. The cast of the series features Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson.

Comments made James Farrell, of Amazon, and Lorne Michaels, executive producer of The Kids in the Hall, said the following about the series:

“We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making The Kids in the Hall the first Canadian Amazon Original series,” said James Farrell, Vice President of International Originals for Amazon Studios. “The Kids in the Hall is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base. Several of our global hits, including The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Expanse have been filmed in Canada and we are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world.” “Even after 30 years, The Kids in the Hall has retained its brilliance and originality,” said Executive Producer, Lorne Michaels. “We are happy to be bringing back all of the original ‘Kids’ for the new series.”

