Crank Yankers: Season Six Renewal, Season Five Resumes This Month on Comedy Central

Get ready for more episodes of Crank Yankers! Season five of the series will return to Comedy Central later this month, and the network has now renewed the animated series for a 20-episode sixth season. A premiere date for that series was not revealed.

“Comedy Central today ordered 20 more episodes of Crank Yankers from Jimmy Kimmel’s KIMMELOT production company, in association with ITV America.

All-new episodes from the current order of Crank Yankers resume March 17 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT immediately after the season 12 premiere of Tosh.0.

“The successful return of Crank Yankers in 2019 showed that the series is a timeless classic,” said Sarah Babineau, Head of Comedy Central Content and Creative Enterprises. “We can’t wait to see what America’s favorite dirty-talking pranksters have in store for next season!”

“We are thrilled that Crank Yankers has been welcomed back so warmly and look forward to getting back to this important work,” said Kimmel.

At the time of its premiere on September 25, 2019, the Crank Yankers return was Comedy Central’s best series launch in three years (Source: NMR, L+3, ranked on P18-49 ratings, original, prime premieres only) and Comedy Central’s best primetime launch with P25-54 and M25-54 in six years (Source: NMR, L+3, ranked on P25-54 and M25-54 ratings, original, prime premieres only).

In 2019, Crank Yankers reached 8.9M total viewers. (Source: Nielsen, L+7. 1 min qualifier, P2+. (9/16/19-12/15/19). Includes premieres and repeats.)

Jonathan Kimmel serves as showrunner, director, and executive producer, joined by executive producers/creators Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla, and Daniel Kellison and executive producer/ITV America CEO David George. Crank Yankers is produced by KIMMELOT in association with ITV America.

The current season of Crank Yankers features the biggest voices in comedy, including Jimmy Kimmel, Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Lil Rel Howery, Adam Carolla, Jeff Ross, Roy Wood Jr., David Alan Grier, Bobby Brown, Kathy Griffin, Will Forte, Nick Kroll, Thomas Lennon, Chelsea Peretti, Aubrey Plaza, Nikki Glaser, Ron Funches, Bobby Moynihan, Brian Posehn, Kevin Nealon, Adam Pally, Abbi Jacobson, Derek Waters, Arturo Castro, Natasha Leggero, Demetri Martin, Paul Scheer, David Koechner, Iliza Shlesinger, Fortune Feimster, Punkie Johnson, Heidi Gardner, Jimmy O. Yang, Jim Florentine, Tony Barbieri, Tim & Eric, and Mikey Day.”