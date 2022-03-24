Menu

Teen Wolf: Filming Begins on Paramount+ Reunion Movie (Photos)

by Regina Avalos,

Teen Wolf TV show on MTV: (canceled or renewed?)

The Teen Wolf reunion movie has begun filming. Photos from the set were shared on Twitter by the official Teen Wolf Twitter account, and it shows off the cast back in Beacon Hills.

Starring Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry, the film will find the characters going up against a new threat in the small town.

Paramount+ shared the following about the plot of the film:

“In TEEN WOLF THE MOVIE, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

Check out the photos from the set below. An air date for the film will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Teen Wolf on Paramount+?



John Parkyn

When. Is premiere of movie paramount plus movie come out on there.

