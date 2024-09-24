The Lincoln Lawyer: Season Three Trailer Released for Netflix Legal Drama

The Lincoln Lawyer is returning soon for its third season on Netflix, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the series’ new episodes.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Yaya DaCosta, and Angus Sampson star in the legal drama The Lincoln Lawyer. Created by David E. Kelley, the series follows Los Angeles criminal defense lawyer Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo). He runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln and takes on cases big and small across. The third season of The Lincoln Lawyer is inspired by the fifth book of Michael Connelly’s Mickey Haller novel series, The Gods of Guilt.

Merrin Dungey, Elliott Gould, Devon Graye, Michael Irby, Maisie Klompus, Holt McCallaney, Allyn Moriyon, Wolé Parks, John Pirruccello, Fiona Rene, Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, Jon Tenney, and Krista Warner also recur in the series. Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez serve as showrunners.

The entire third season of the Netflix series will arrive on October 17th. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Have you watched this Netflix series? Do you plan to watch season three when it arrives next month?