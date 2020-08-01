The Secret Life of the Zoo: Season Five Coming to Animal Planet

The Secret Life of the Zoo is returning to Animal Planet with its fifth season. The series will return with new episodes later tonight.

Animal Planet revealed the following about the return of the series in a press release:

“Behind the scenes at Chester Zoo, a popular zoo in Britain, there is a secret world that reveals the most intimate moments in the lives of animals. In THE SECRET LIFE OF THE ZOO, cameras go further than ever to bring audiences up close to the spectacular joys of everyday life and the remarkable behavior of the animals and their intimate relationships with their dedicated keepers. THE SECRET LIFE OF THE ZOO returns to Animal Planet for an all-new season on Saturday, August 1 at 10 PM ET/PT. In the season premiere, keepers work tirelessly to save the mischievous Girlie, one of the critically endangered blue-throated macaws, after she escapes from the zoo as her more reserved sister Lady calls out for her to return. The resilience of the zoo’s Sumatran orangutans is tested as they recover from a tragic fire that engulfed their enclosure. Audiences will also meet Dagmar, the matriarch of the giraffe herd, as she prepares to give birth and welcome a new member to the Chester Zoo family. Throughout the season, we’ll see the heartfelt companionship between the animals and their keepers as well as the zoo’s breakthrough breeding programs that help several rare and endangered species fight back from the brink of extinction.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch the premiere later tonight?