Saturday Night Live: Season 50; New Episodes Begin Airing This week, Guests Revealed by NBC

As Saturday Night Live celebrates its 50th season, the return of new episodes and the guests for the first two episodes after the holiday break have been announced.

Next Saturday, fans will see Dave Chappelle with musical guest GloRilla, and the following week, Timothée Chalamet will be the host and musical guest.

NBC shared the following about the return of Saturday Night Live:

“”Saturday Night Live” will return Jan. 18 with Dave Chappelle making his fourth appearance as host. The Emmy Award winner’s latest special, “Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer,” is nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. GloRilla will make her musical guest debut. The multi-platinum selling artist received two Grammy nominations this year for her hit single “Yeah Glo!” Timothée Chalamet will return for his third time hosting “SNL” and first time as musical guest. Chalamet has received SAG, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award nominations for his performance as Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown,” now in theaters. In addition to the broadcast on NBC (11:30 p.m. ET/ 8:30 p.m. PT), “SNL” streams live on Peacock. Stream every season of “SNL” now on Peacock. “SNL” will return mid February to mark its 50th anniversary with a celebratory weekend culminating in a live primetime broadcast, “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” on Sunday, Feb. 16. “Saturday Night Live” is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of this NBC series? Do you plan to watch the series return next weekend?