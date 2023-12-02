Love It or List It: HGTV Series Designer Hilary Farr Leaves After 17 Seasons

Hilary Farr is saying goodbye to Love It or List It after 17 seasons. She has appeared in 258 episodes during the last 12 years. In the series, she worked with homeowners to get them to love their homes while real estate agent David Visentin tried to get the homeowners to sell their homes.

HGTV revealed more about the departure in a press release.

“Veteran HGTV designer Hilary Farr will step away from the network’s popular series Love It or List It after appearing in 258 episodes since it premiered in 2011. Hilary’s longstanding friendly rivalry with real estate agent David Visentin made the series a celebrated fan-favorite during its 17 seasons, with the latest season attracting 24 million viewers. Throughout the series, Hilary and David went head-to-head to win over homeowners at a crossroads with their houses. Hilary completed stunning renovations to make them love their digs, while David found spectacular properties to convince them to list their home for good. “It’s been a wonderful 12 years. I’m so grateful to the network for their support and to my fans who have stayed loyal and true. David and I will remain friends forever and I expect him to be as fabulously and hilariously annoying as ever,” said Hilary. “Love It or List It has had such a true impact on so many lives, including mine, but now it’s time for me to embrace new challenges that have come my way. If this is my legacy, it’s a great one.” “Working with Hilary has been a wild, unforgettable ride. I’d like to forget the mountain of ‘love its’ but hey, she’s a talented lady,” said David. “Although we were rivals on the show, we became quick friends and share countless memories both on and off set. I look forward to continuing that friendship and wish her all the best in everything she does.” “It has been a joy working with Hilary for over a decade, showcasing her quick wit and ever-present charm in each episode,” said Loren Ruch, head of content, HGTV. “She and David will always be an esteemed HGTV duo, and the network looks forward to a new chapter for Love It or List It.”

