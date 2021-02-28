Menu

Titans: Season Three; HBO Max Previews Blackfire’s New Suit

by Regina Avalos,

Titans is now airing on HBO Max, and fans are getting their first look at one of the new characters set for the show’s third season. Blackfire is coming to the series, and the streaming service has now released two images of Damaris Lewis in the role.

Brenton Thwaites, Teagan Croft, Anna Diop, Ryan Potter, April Bowlby, Bruno Bichir, Lindsey Gort, Minka Kelly, Seamus Deaver, and Alan Ritchson also star in the series.

Check out the images of Titans’ Blackfire below.

A premiere date for season three of the HBO Max series has not been set.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Titans TV series? Do you plan to watch season three on HBO Max?


