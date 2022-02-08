Good Trouble: Season Four Premiere Date Set for Freeform Drama Series (Watch)

Mariana and Callie are coming back for more in March. Freeform has announced that Good Trouble will return for its fourth season on March 9th. The season will once again be split into two parts. It’s not clear how many episodes have been ordered but the previous two seasons have had just under 20 installments each.

Season four of Good Trouble stars Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Beau Mirchoff, Josh Pence, Priscilla Quintana, Bryan Craig, and Booboo Stewart. The story centers on Callie (Mitchell) and Mariana (Ramirez) from The Fosters series as the sisters spread their wings and establish themselves as young adults in Los Angeles.

Priscilla Quintana, who plays Isabella, a resident of the Coterie and mother to Gael's unborn baby, has been upped to a series regular, along with newcomer Bryan Craig. Craig will play Joaquin, an independent investigative journalist with a mysterious background. Also joining the Coterie crew in a recurring role is Booboo Stewart ("The Twilight Saga," "X-Men: Days of Future Past"). Stewart plays Luca, an unhoused man Joaquin is doing a story on and befriends. "Good Trouble" follows the residents of Downtown Los Angeles' The Coterie as they juggle career, love and the 20-something growing pains at a time in your life where your friends are your family.

