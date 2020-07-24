Menu

Fear the Walking Dead: Season Six Premiere Date Released by AMC (Video)

by Jessica Pena,

Fear the Walking Dead TV show on AMC: season 5 viewer votes (cancel renew season 6?)

(Ryan Green / AMC)

“We fought for the future.” AMC just released the premiere date and a new teaser for season six of Fear the Walking Dead.

A prequel to The Walking Dead, the drama series explores the onset of the undead apocalypse through the lens of a fractured family. The cast includes Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades, and Karen David.

At this year’s virtual Comic-Con, AMC revealed season six of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on October 11th at 9 p.m. ET/PT. See the new teaser and panel below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of Fear the Walking Dead? Are you excited for the new season?


