Good Witch: Catherine Bell and James Denton Look Back at Cancelled Hallmark Series

by Regina Avalos,

Good Witch TV show on Hallmark: (canceled or renewed?)

Good Witch will air its series finale tonight, and the stars of the Hallmark series, Catherine Bell and James Denton, took time to reflect on the cancelled series in a streamed event. The pair answered questions about the Hallmark Channel series from viewers and talked about their favorite moments on the show and more.

The series finale will see the Merriwick cousins battling a mysterious force that threatens their family.

Check out Bell and Denton talking about ending Good Witch below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Good Witch end on Hallmark? What were your favorite moments?



E Ortega

We’re in a world of upheavals, pain and suffering, people promoting hate, and more. A show like Good Witch that is for family, is uplifting, promoting kindness and listening to others is what we needed to look forward to each week. It’s so obvious that Good Witch is a fantastic show because it has been on for 7 seasons. WHY Hallmark are you taking a GREAT show off your network. We as fans should count for something.

Sherry

These family shows are the only thing worth watching on tv today. Hallmark better start listening to their fans or there well soon be No Hallmark. So sad.

