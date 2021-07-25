Good Witch: Catherine Bell and James Denton Look Back at Cancelled Hallmark Series

Good Witch will air its series finale tonight, and the stars of the Hallmark series, Catherine Bell and James Denton, took time to reflect on the cancelled series in a streamed event. The pair answered questions about the Hallmark Channel series from viewers and talked about their favorite moments on the show and more.

The series finale will see the Merriwick cousins battling a mysterious force that threatens their family.

Check out Bell and Denton talking about ending Good Witch below.

What do you think? Are you sad to see Good Witch end on Hallmark? What were your favorite moments?