Transplant: NBC Sets Fall 2020 Premiere for Medical Drama Series (Video)

NBC has announced that medical drama Transplant will debut on Tuesday, September 1st, at 10:00 PM. The drama will follow summer series America’s Got Talent for its initial four episodes. It’s unclear what will serve as a lead-in after AGT has aired its season finale on September 22nd. Due to the ongoing pandemic, production on season three of regular Tuesday occupant New Amsterdam won’t begin until September.

Transplant originates in Canada and the first season has 13 episodes. The series has been renewed for a second season in Canada but it’s not known if NBC will be airing the sophomore season yet.

Here’s NBC’s announcement about Transplant’s debut as well as a trailer:

HIT CANADIAN DRAMA ‘TRANSPLANT’ BEGINS ITS STATESIDE CAMPAIGN AND SETS NBC DEBUT FOR TUESDAY, SEPT. 1

New 13-Episode Medical Series Earns “America’s Got Talent” Lead-In UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Aug. 12, 2020 – “Transplant,” the hit Canadian drama set to make its mark with U.S. audiences, will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC following a live telecast of summer’s #1 series, “America’s Got Talent.” The 13-episode series centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine. NBC has a long and storied history with successful medical series, including, of course, “ER” and its current hits “New Amsterdam” and “Chicago Med.” “Transplant” stars Hamza Haq (“Quantico”), Laurence Leboeuf (“The Disappearance”), John Hannah (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Jim Watson (“Mary Kills People”) and Ayisha Issa (“Polar”). In its first season on CTV, “Transplant” was the most-watched Canadian original series and saw audience growth as the season progressed. Creator Joseph Kay serves as executive producer along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury. Developed at CTV, “Transplant” is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles worldwide distribution for the series. ABOUT SPHERE MEDIA

Sphere Media produces television and media-based content for Canadian and international markets. Based in Montreal and Toronto and with over 30 comedy and drama series in English and French, Sphere Media is known for its remarkable productions with timely and original content. In scripted television, Sphere Media achieved accolades for the groundbreaking police drama 19-2 (Bravo/CTV), winning Best Dramatic Series at the Canadian Screen Awards, and an International Emmy nomination for Best Drama. Cutthroat crime drama Bad Blood (CityTV/Netflix) and heartbreaking family drama This Life (CBC) were also multiple Canadian Screen Award nominees. Most recently, Sphere Media’s bold new medical drama Transplant, (CTV/NBCU) about a Syrian refugee doctor, aired to critical acclaim and ratings success and has been ordered for a second season. Together with its subsidiaries, Sphere Media generates high-quality productions in all genres, ranging from documentaries to feature films, including television series, game shows, magazine programs, variety shows, 2D animation, and digital projects. ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL INTERNATIONAL STUDIOS

NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, delivers award-winning content to millions across the globe. Based in London, the business’ in-house production labels include Carnival Films, creator of worldwide phenomenon Downton Abbey, Netflix series The Last Kingdom and hit drama Belgravia for ITV and EPIX; Monkey Kingdom, producer of BAFTA-winning Made in Chelsea, reality ITVBe hit The Real Housewives of Cheshire and ITV2 hip hop comedy show Don’t Hate The Playaz; and Australian-based Matchbox Pictures, producer of critically-acclaimed series Stateless, Glitch, The Slap, Safe Harbour, and upcoming Netflix drama Clickbait. NBCUniversal International Studios also operates joint production ventures with Working Title Television (Tales of the City, The Luminaries and Lady Parts) and Heyday Television (The Long Song, The Capture and Clickbait), and owns an equity stake in LARK Productions (Fortunate Son) in Canada. International Studios also comprises a UK and LA-based Scripted unit, which developed and produces the Emmy-nominated television remake Hanna for Amazon Prime Video. Season two launched on the platform in July.

What do you think? Do you like the sound of the Transplant TV series? Will you be tuning in to watch this medical drama on NBC?