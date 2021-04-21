Downton Abbey: PBS Series Cast Returning for Feature Film Sequel

Downton Abbey is returning to the big screen. The PBS series, which follows the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants, is getting a feature film sequel. Production on the film started last week, and it is now known that the original cast of the historical drama is returning for the film sequel, per Variety.

Hugh Bonneville, Jessica Brown Findlay, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Siobhan Finneran, Joanne Froggatt, Thomas Howes, Rob James-Collier, and Allen Leech starred in the PBS series, and they will be joined in the film by Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West.

Gareth Neame said the following about the return of Downton Abbey:

“After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey.”

The feature film will arrive in theaters on December 22, 2021.

What do you think? Did you watch Downton Abbey on PBS? Do you plan to check out the feature film later this year?