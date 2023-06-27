Inside Amy Schumer, Tell Me a Story, Allegra’s Window: Paramount+ Removes More TV Series

Paramount+ cleaned house ahead of its merger with Showtime. Per Deadline, the streaming service has removed a lot of shows, including Inside Amy Schumer, Tell Me a Story, and more.

From Cradle to Stage, Ghislaine: Partner in Crime, and several Nickelodeon shows were also removed. The Nickelodeon removals include All In With Cam Newton, Allegra’s Window, Becca’s Bunch, Bella and the Bulldogs, Crashletes, Digby Dragon, The Fresh Beat Band, The Halo Effect, Legendary Dudas, Monsters vs. Aliens, Mutt & Stuff, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Peter Rabbit, Pig Goat Banana Cricket, and Ride and The Troop.

Another Deadline report revealed that recently canceled Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe, and The Game would also be removed from the service. Some may be shopped to other outlets.

This news comes months after Paramount+ removed shows like Coyote, No Activity, Guilty Party, The Harper House, The Real World, and The Twilight Zone.

The streaming service has now been rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime.

What do you think? Are you surprised to see so many shows leave Paramount+? Are you hoping the removed shows land elsewhere?