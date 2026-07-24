Kitchen Nightmares: Season Three Ratings

Gordon Ramsay remains a very important part of FOX’s programming strategy but that doesn’t mean that the network will never cancel some of his shows. They certainly dropped the original version of Kitchen Nightmares. Will the network keep the revival going? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A reality series, this version of Kitchen Nightmares is a revival of the show that previously ran on the network for seven seasons, 2007-14. This season, Ramsay revamps restaurants in the Midwest, where he’s expecting hospitality. However, as he enters these struggling businesses in crisis, he quickly understands that the owners are stubbornly set in their ways. He exposes the stressful realities of running a successful food business, many of them family-owned and operated. As the restaurant owners are faced with enormous challenges, from health code violations and staffing issues to menu errors and kitchen conditions found only in nightmares, Ramsay is their restaurant 9-1-1 call and the last chance for their businesses to survive.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/23 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

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For comparisons: Season two of Kitchen Nightmares on FOX averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.70 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of July 24, 2026, Kitchen Nightmares has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Kitchen Nightmares TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?