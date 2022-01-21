Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

Race to the Center of the Earth: Cancelled, No Second Season for Nat Geo Competition Series

by Regina Avalos,

Race to the Center of the Earth TV Show on National Geographic: canceled or renewed?

Race to the Center of the Earth will not be returning for a second season. The big-budget competition series has been cancelled. It aired on Nat Geo in March 2021 and landed on Disney+ two months later.

Race to the Center of the Earth features four teams of three – each racing from a different corner of the Earth (South America, Russia, Canada, and Southeast Asia) in pursuit of a million-dollar prize. Nearly 100 locations were featured.  Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri, creators of The Amazing Race on CBS, were behind the National Geographic Channel series.

Doganieri hoped the series would return for a second season. She said the following about the series last year, per Deadline:

“Nat Geo represents global exploration and adventure and this takes it to the next level. I commend them on doing the show and I hope they continue to want to do another one.”

What do you think? Did you watch Race to the Center of the Earth on Nat Geo? Did you want to watch a second season?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x