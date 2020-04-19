Dallas, China Beach, Difficult People: TV Show Casts to Reunite Online for Charity

More casts are coming together for charity. Stars in the House is gathering together the casts of the original Dallas series, China Beach, and Difficult People, per Deadline.

Julie Klausner, Andrea Martin, Billy Eichner, James Urbaniak, Gabourey Sidibe, Derrick Baskin, Shakina Nayfack and Cole Escola from Difficult People will join together on Monday. As for China Beach, Marg Helgenberger, Dana Delany, Robert Picardo, Jeff Kober, Nancy Giles, Concetta Tomei and Michael Boatman will be together again for an event on Thursday, and Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray, Charlene Tilton and Steve Kanaly will represent the cast of Dallas.

Check out past cast reunions on the Stars in the House website.

What do you think? Will you watch these cast reunions this week?