Dr. Death: Season Two; Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, & Gustaf Hammarsten Join Peacock Series

Dr. Death has added three more series regulars to its cast. Luke Kirby, Ashley Madekwe, and Gustaf Hammarsten are joining Edgar Ramirez and Mandy Moore in the second season of the anthology series. Season two of the Peacock show will follow the story of a surgeon known as the ‘Miracle Man.’

In the story, Paolo Macchiarini (Ramirez) is a visionary surgeon whose innovative organ transplants seduced the global medical community. When his fiancé, Benita (Moore), and a few suspicious colleagues launch investigations into his botched surgeries, cracks begin to appear in Paolo’s charming persona.

The streaming service revealed details about the characters the cast additions will play:

Luke Kirby will play Dr. Nathan Gamelli, a cardiovascular surgeon working at a world class hospital in Sweden. He faces pressure after voicing doubts about Dr. Paolo Macchiarini’s groundbreaking surgeries. Ashley Madekwe will play Dr. Ana Lasbrey, a doctor at the institute. She joins Macchiarini’s team, hoping to fast-track her career in stem cell research. Gustaf Hammarsten will play Dr. Svensson, a family man and researcher. He is running Macchiarini’s clinical trials on lab rats when alarm bells begin to sound.

A premiere date for Dr. Death season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you excited to see season two of Dr. Death on Peacock?