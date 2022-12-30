Random Acts, All-Round Champion, Survivalists, Making Good, Silverpoint: BYUtv Reveals Series Premiere Dates for Early 2023

BYUtv has announced its early 2023 lineup. Viewers will see new seasons of Random Acts, All-Round Champion, Survivalists, and Making Good. Silverpoint is also joining the network’s programming. Episodes for Random Acts, All-Around Champion, and Survivalists arrive in January, with Silverpoint and Making Good arriving in February.

BYUtv revealed more about its programming in a press release.

“BYUtv, the home of inspiring family entertainment – available over cable, satellite and free streaming – today announced its slate of winter 2023 programming, including season eight of hidden-camera series “Random Acts,” season five of “All-Round Champion” featuring para-athletes, season three of family competition “Survivalists” and season five of the service-focused “Making Good.” These unscripted series will be available weekly on BYUtv and the BYUtv app, with the first five episodes of “Making Good” dropping on Feb. 19. Also joining the network lineup is the CBBC teen sci-fi drama “Silverpoint,” with the full first season dropping digitally on Feb. 5. All aired episodes of all programming will be available to stream for free on the BYUtv app and at BYUtv.org.

“We have always felt it was important to keep the spirit and charitable feelings of Christmas with us all through the year, so we’re very happy to be able to usher in January with such hopeful new episodes of some of our fan favorites that truly personify that spirit,” said Andra Johnson Duke, head of content at BYUtv. “‘Random Acts’ and ‘Making Good’ both illustrate how much of a difference any one of us can make by spreading kindness in our own backyard. We get such an encouraging response from viewers that these shows have inspired them to find volunteer opportunities in their own communities, and that means the world to us. ‘All-Round Champion’ and ‘Survivalists’ are a perfect balance of athleticism and heart and really have something for everyone in the family. There are so many surprises in store for audiences this season across the board, and we can’t wait for audiences to tune in.”

The schedule of new and returning shows is as follows:

Sunday, Jan. 15

· “Random Acts” (season eight) at 7 p.m. ET/5 p.m. MT/4 p.m. PT

· “All-Round Champion” (season 5) at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT/5 p.m. PT

· “Survivalists” (season three) at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT/6 p.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 5

· “Silverpoint” (season one) full season available on BYUtv.org and the app (SERIES PREMIERE)

Monday, Feb. 6

· “Silverpoint” (season one) at 8 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. MT/ 5 p.m. PT (SERIES PREMIERE)

Sunday, Feb. 19

· “Making Good” (season five) at 7:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. MT/4:30 p.m. PT and first five episodes available on BYUtv.org and the app

“We are also thrilled to add ‘Silverpoint’ to the BYUtv family,” added Duke. “The affection and enthusiasm viewers have expressed for ‘Malory Towers’ and Emmy winner ‘The Canterville Ghost’ showed us that our audiences have a great love for beautiful, thoughtful stories from across the pond in the UK, and we know this series will especially resonate with kids and teenagers, as well as their families. Fans of ‘Ruby and the Well’ will definitely also be captivated by ‘Silverpoint’ – it’s so important for our younger viewers to be able to watch their own generation on their own adventures each week, especially with their parents invested and along for the ride.”

Returning shows to the Sunday night schedule include season eight of “Random Acts,” the long-running, unscripted hidden-camera reality show that highlights the altruistic nature of human beings by featuring real people who are the recipients of random acts of kindness. Season three of “Survivalists” follows families as they brave the elements together and was filmed in Baja California, Mexico. In season five of “All-Round Champion,” nine of the best young athletes in their sports will assemble from the United States, Canada and UK to compete in the ultimate competition, and, for the first time, they’ll all be para-athletes. Finally, “Making Good” returns for season five with host Kirby Heyborne, who eagerly volunteers to help organizations regardless of the circumstances and his background or experience.

Premiering on BYUtv and the BYUtv app is CBBC’s “Silverpoint.” In 1997, four kids vanish in the woods. Twenty-three years later, one boy aims to find out what happened. As an adventure camp, Silverpoint aims to help teens relate to the real world, develop friendships…and press the “off” switch from time to time. In reality, it’s a melting pot of kids from the city stuck in the middle of the woods and way out of their comfort zone. And this is how Louis, Meg, Kaz and Glen come to find themselves stripped of their online worlds and bonding together, back to basics. But on their second day, in the middle of the night, the four of them stumble upon something buried in the woods… something impossible… that will send their lives and the world around them spiraling out of control.

BYUtv is available across the country via cable, satellite and multiple digital media platforms. For a complete listing of BYUtv’s programming and to view full episodes, visit www.byutv.org or download the app. BYUtv streams for free with no subscriptions, in-app purchases or ads. The network is always streaming live, and past and current seasons are all available to binge.”