Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season Five Ratings

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night program on ABC likely would have been cancelled last year had it not have been for the vocal support of his audience. Could his game show gig come under fire next? Will Who Wants to Be a Millionaire be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.

A revival of the long-running primetime and syndicated quiz show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is hosted by Kimmel. In this version, contestants attempt to answer multiple-choice trivia questions for increasing amounts of money, to win as much cash as they can for charity, up to a million dollars. Players can utilize lifelines to help them answer questions and advance further in the game. In this version, the lifelines are “Ask the Host” (replacing “Ask the Audience”), “50/50”, and “Phone a Friend”. Contestants can also invite a guest of their choice to assist them in answering questions.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/24 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season four of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on ABC averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.66 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS

As of July 25, 2026, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has not been cancelled or renewed for a sixth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV series on ABC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a sixth season?