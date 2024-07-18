Shogun: Season Two; FX Boss Shares Update As Series Lands 25 Emmy Nominations

Shogun made a big splash this year by receiving 25 Emmy nominations for FX, and now viewers are receiving a small update on season two from John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks.

Sanada, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Fumi Nikaido, Tokuma Nishioka, Takehiro Hira, Ako, Shinnosuke Abe, Yasunari Takeshima, Hiroto Kanai, Toshi Toda, Hiro Kanagawa, Nestor Carbonell, Yuki Kura, Tommy Bastow, Moeka Hoshi, Yoriko Doguchi, and Yuka Kouri star in FX series set in the early 1600s in Japan.

It’s based on the 1975 novel by James Clavell and was made into an acclaimed mini-series in 1980. It won a Peabody Award and was nominated for 12 Emmy Awards, ultimately winning three. The latest version has been nominated for a staggering 25 Emmys.

Landgraf said the following about the future of the series, per Variety:

“I was speaking to Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo this morning, congratulating them. They had just stepped out of the writers room, and are happily at work. We’re hoping to be in production relatively early next year. But it’s a long production period. I think between principal and second unit days of photography, that show shot between 180 and 190 days or more, could have been close to 200.”

With this time frame, viewers will likely not receive season two until late 2025 or 2026.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Shogun series? Do you plan to watch season two?