Mayans MC, Breeders, Cake: FX and FXX TV Show 2021 Premiere Dates Announced (Video)

FX and FXX are getting ready to launch new seasons of three series, as well as a Hysterical, an FX documentary about boundary-breaking women in stand-up comedy. The third season of Mayans MC, a sequel of sorts to the channel’s Sons of Anarchy series, will debut on FX on Tuesday, March 16th.

The second season of parenting comedy Breeders will launch on FXX on Monday, March 22nd. And, short-form comedy series Cake will kick off its fourth season on FXX on Thursday, March 11th.

Here’s additional information, as well as a trailer for the return of Mayans MC:

FX Sets Premiere Dates for Next Wave of Programming

Cake – Nine-Episode Fourth Season of FXX’s Weekly Showcase of Short-Form Comedy Programming Cake, Anchored by the Live-Action Nine Films About Technology from Peter Huang, Premieres Thursday, March 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Mayans M.C. – 10-Episode Third Season of the FX Drama Series Premieres Tuesday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Breeders – 10-Episode Second Season of the FX Comedy Series Premieres Monday, March 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Hysterical – New FX Documentary Feature Spotlighting Some of Stand-Up Comedy’s Most Boundary-Breaking Women Premieres Friday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

All Titles Will Be Available the Day after Premiere on FX on Hulu

LOS ANGELES, February 5, 2021 – FX today announced the premiere dates for its new and returning programs coming in March and April, a full range of programming that includes new seasons of Mayans M.C., Breeders, the documentary feature Hysterical, and Cake featuring Peter Huang’s Nine Films About Technology, a series of darkly comedic live-action stories about human relationships in this modern age of smart phones, social media and connectivity.

The newly announced dates add to FX’s 2021 slate, which begins February 5th with the latest episode of The New York Times Presents, “Framing Britney Spears,” the February 12th premiere of the docuseries Hip Hop Uncovered, and the February 24th premiere of the fourth season of Snowfall. All titles will be available to stream the day after premiere on FX on Hulu.

· Cake serves up season four on March 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX with the first two episodes of its nine-episode season.

· Mayans M.C. premieres Tuesday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with the first two episodes of its 10-episode third season.

· Breeders returns on Monday, March 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX with its first two episodes of its 10-episode second season.

· Hysterical premieres Friday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

Cake is a handcrafted assortment of bite-sized shorts carefully curated and served up as a tasty treat for the mind. Featuring a diverse array of narratives from storytellers both new and established, this half-hour weekly showcase features both live-action and animated comedy programs of varied length that are equal parts thought-provoking, laugh-inducing, artistic, authentic and raw. (Not to mention, totally gif-able!)

Each of this season’s nine episodes will be anchored by Nine Films About Technology from Peter Huang, loosely connected and darkly comedic live-action stories about human relationships in this modern age of smart phones, social media and connectivity.

Both the weekly showcase and individual programs will also stream on FX on Hulu. Cake is produced by FX Productions.

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo), a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother’s murder while their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.

After U.S. Assistant District Attorney Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) threatens to deport Felipe, EZ and Angel chose to leverage incriminating information to protect him rather than to free rebel leader Adelita (Carla Baratta) from federal custody, leaving her to give birth to Angel’s son while in handcuffs. Meanwhile, Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) is left reeling over the loss of his mother to apparent suicide, while others quietly suspect foul play. Additionally, the Mayans seek vengeance on their rivals, the Tijuana M.C. Vatos Malditos, after a surprise attack on their club. When the smoke clears, they discover the body of a Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original – there will be hell to pay.

Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger and Sulem Calderon also star in the gritty motorcycle drama.

Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The series is executive produced by James, Michael Dinner and Sutter. The 10-episode third season is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

Time has moved on in Season 2 of Breeders, the comedy series starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard that explores the parental paradox that you’d happily die for your children, but quite often also want to kill them.

“Luke” (Alex Eastwood) is now 13 years old and “Ava” (Eve Prenelle) is 10, serving up brand new parenting challenges for “Paul” (Martin Freeman) and “Ally” (Daisy Haggard). Luke’s increasing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you’re doing.

Paul’s parents, “Jackie” (Joanna Bacon) and “Jim” (Alun Armstrong) are older too, as is Ally’s mother “Leah” (Stella Gonet), leading Paul and Ally to find that they now have to parent the generation above them as well as the generation below.

And at the center of all this is Paul and Ally’s relationship. Can they survive the new pressures as they just-about survived the old ones? Or is there a finite number of ropes you can find yourself at the end of?

The 10-episode season is produced by Avalon and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Original Productions. Academy Award(R)-nominee and double Emmy(R) Award-winner Simon Blackwell (Veep, Peep Show, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Back) is showrunner. Breeders is created by Blackwell, double Emmy Award and Directors Guild of America Award winner Chris Addison (Veep, The Thick of It, The Hustle) and Emmy and BAFTA(R)-winning Martin Freeman (Fargo, Sherlock, Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, The Hobbit), who also stars alongside Daisy Haggard (Back to Life, Episodes, Black Mirror). Executive producers are Blackwell, Addison, Freeman, Richard Allen-Turner, Rob Aslett, David Martin, Jon Thoday, Toby Welch (Catastrophe, The Tunnel, Skins) and Michael Wiggs. Ben Palmer (Man Up, The Inbetweeners Movie, Back) is co-executive producer and Dan Kay (The New Pope, The Salisbury Poisonings, Uncle) produces.

Hysterical is a new FX documentary feature that gives audiences an honest and hilarious backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender. Hysterical is an official SXSW Online 2021 Festival selection and a Hot Docs International Documentary Festival selection.

Stand-up comedy had always been a male domain. Only a tiny handful of women have broken out of the brutal world of comedy clubs to become household names. After decades of fighting for a place in the spotlight, things have finally shifted. Hysterical, a feature documentary from director Andrea Nevins (Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie), journeys backstage and on the road with veteran comedians, rising stars and novices to discover how an intrepid group of boundary-breaking females are changing the game and exploring what it takes to become the voices of their generation and their gender.

Hysterical takes an intimate look behind the velvet curtains and beer-soaked clubs of the comedy scene into the lives of the women shattering comedy’s glass ceiling with raucous laughter and perfectly timed punch lines. From newcomers to super stars, the funniest women in comedy drop the mic with their heartfelt struggles, personal stories and hilariously bold opinions. Featuring Kelly Bachman, Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Marina Franklin, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Jessica Kirson, Lisa Lampanelli, Wendy Liebman, Carmen Lynch, Bonnie McFarlane, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger.

Produced by Campfire and Ross M. Dinerstein (FX’s The Most Dangerous Animal of All, Jiro Dreams of Sushi), Rebecca Evans (FX’s The Most Dangerous Animal of All) and Carolina Groppa (Sylvie’s Love), and executive produced by Nevins, Ross Girard (FX’s The Most Dangerous Animal of All), Jim Serpico (FX’s Rescue Me) and stand-up comic Kirson, Hysterical is a backstage pass into a rarely-seen world and an examination of ground-breaking female artists commanding the stage in a post-#MeToo era.

