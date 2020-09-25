Star Trek: Discovery: Season One Ratings

Due to production delays of its regular shows, CBS has decided to air the first season Star Trek: Discovery on broadcast television. CBS All Access has already released the second season and season three is coming on October 15th. Will the network air these future seasons of Discovery at some point if the ratings for the first season are strong enough or, will they remain behind a paywall? Stay tuned.

Streaming on the CBS All Access paid subscription platform, Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Jason Isaacs, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, Mary Wiseman, Chris Obi, Mary Chieffo, James Frain, Rainn Wilson, Terry Serpico, Maulik Pancholy, Damon Runyan, Rekha Sharma, Kenneth Mitchell, Clare McConnell, and Sam Vartholomeos. A prequel to the original Star Trek series, this drama follows the crew of the USS Discovery, during the cold war between the Federation and the Klingons. The story centers on First Officer Michael Burnham (Martin-Green), who serves on the USS Shenzhou, before being assigned to the USS Discovery.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

9/25 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: On September 24, 2017, the night that Star Trek: Discovery launched on CBS All Access, CBS aired the first episode and attracted a 1.9 in the demo with 9.49 million viewers. While the 2020 airing of the first episode is technically a rerun, we’re including it in the chart because the initial airing was three years ago.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Star Trek: Discovery TV series? Are you hoping that CBS will air future seasons on regular television?