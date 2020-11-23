Kindred Spirits: Season Five Premiere Date Announced for Travel Channel Series

A new season of Kindred Spirits is ready to help Travel Channel kick-off 2021. Amy Bruni, Adam Berry, and Chip Coffey are all returning for the new season, which will feature a return to Salem, Massachusetts. Bruni and Berry were recently seen on Ghost Nation: Reunion in Hell on Halloween Night.

Travel Channel revealed more about the return of Kindred Spirits in a press release.

“Professional paranormal investigators Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey are used to communicating with ghosts. But with paranormal activity more rampant than ever, they’re facing hauntings unlike anything they’ve seen yet in the new 10-episode season of Kindred Spirits, premiering Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Investigating America’s rich haunted history, Bruni, Berry and Coffey dig deep into the past to identify the restless spirits haunting the country’s oldest inns, homes and estates. Utilizing a range of tools and techniques, their multilayered investigations tackle frightening tales of possession, aggressive entities and even an eerie, centuries-old mystery involving a murder conviction based on the “testimony” of a ghost. Together, the team elicit shocking evidence and connections with the other side that lead them closer to the truth, as they search for answers behind each haunted tale. “Amy, Adam and Chip are always challenging themselves and this season is no exception,” said Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel. “The history in these locations is downright creepy and scary – their return to the John Proctor House in Salem is especially exciting as they revisit the mysterious activity exhumed during their memorable investigation of the building during our ‘Haunted Salem Live’ special.” In the season premiere, “Devil in Salem,” Amy Bruni, Adam Berry and psychic medium Chip Coffey travel to Salem, Massachusetts, to investigate the home of John Proctor – one of the men executed during the infamous witch trials. It’s not the team’s first time at this renowned location having visited once before during a special Travel Channel event that was broadcast live. During the event, they opened a gateway to the dead using powerful magic, which allowed them to communicate with spirits from the 1692 Salem Witch Trials. Now, the team returns to Salem to launch a full-fledged investigation and learn more about the gateway they previously opened … and who came out of it.”

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of Kindred Spirits? Will you watch the new season on Travel Channel this January?