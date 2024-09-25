Overcompensating: Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, and More Join Prime Video Series

Overcompensating has found the rest of its cast. Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber, Julia Shiplett, Tommy Do, Alexandra Beaton, Claire Qute, Elias Azimi, and Maddie Phillips are joining creator and star Benito Skinner in the upcoming Prime Video series.

The series will follow Benny (Skinner), a closeted college football player, as he comes to terms with who he is and deals with all that going to college brings to the table for a young adult.

The following was revealed about the roles the new arrivals will play, per Deadline:

“Britton plays Kathryn, Benny’s helicopter mom and struggling empty nester; MacLachlan plays John, Benny’s overbearing dad who can’t seem to move on from Benny’s high school glory days; Shiplett plays Mimi, Grace’s queer, free spirit former friend; Do plays Kevin, a Yates University freshman orientation counselor who takes his role very seriously; Gerber plays Esther, one of the terrifying and untouchable co-heads of rush for the elite Yates University secret society Flesh & Gold. Beaton plays Bridget, Esther’s Flesh & Gold rush co-head who takes great pleasure in running the show; Qute plays Sloan, a former horse girl and current preppy, posh Yates student; Azimi plays Chris, an overly confident Yates freshman trying to be the perfect version of a college frat bro; Phillips joins in a guest star role as Gigi, a freshman party girl who is down for anything.”

The premiere date for Overcompensating will be announced later.

