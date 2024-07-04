Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan: Season Five Renewal Set for Nickelodeon Comedy Series

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan is sticking around for more. Nickelodeon has renewed the live-action comedy series for a fifth season. Per Variety, production will begin on the 13-episode season next week in Atlanta.

The Young Dylan series, created by Tyler Perry, stars Dylan Gilmer, Carl Anthony Payne II, Mieko Hillman, Aloma Lesley Wright, Celina Smith, Hero Hunter, and Jet Miller, follows Young Dylan (Gilmer) as he rises in the music world while living with his aunt and uncle.

The following was revealed about season five:

Season 5 will follow Dylan and his cousin Rebecca (Smith) as they ‘try to expand their fledgling hip-hop record label, while the whole Wilson family tries to deal with Dylan’s mogul dreams,’ per Nickelodeon.

Perry said the following about continuing the series:

“Young Dylan has been such a fun series for families to watch together, and we’re looking forward to continuing the story of the Wilsons and Dylan as he strives to reach his dreams.”

Young Dylan will return later this year with a holiday-themed episode.

What do you think? Have you or someone in your home enjoyed this Nickelodeon series? Do you plan to watch season five?