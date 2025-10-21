Project Runway: Season 22; Freeform Renews Fashion Competition Series

Project Runway will return for another season. Freeform has renewed the fashion competition series for season 22. The series also airs on Disney+ and Hulu.

According to Deadline, Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, and Law Roach are returning alongside host Heidi Kulm for the new season, which will air in 2026.

Before moving to Freeform for season 21, Project Runway divided its time between Bravo and Lifetime.

The premiere date for season 22 will be announced later.

Couldn’t keep this zipped up. A new season of Project Runway is coming to Freeform, Hulu, and Disney+. pic.twitter.com/Lk9fzGmhqW — Freeform (@FreeformTV) October 21, 2025

