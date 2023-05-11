The Righteous Gemstones: Season Three Premiere Date and Trailer Released for HBO Comedy Series (Watch)

The Righteous Gemstones is returning soon for a third season this summer. HBO announced that the comedy will arrive in June with the release of a trailer. Danny McBride created, wrote, and executive produced the series.

Starring McBride, Adam Devine, Edi Patterson, John Goodman, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, and Greg Alan Williams, the HBO series follows the Gemstones – a family of televangelists. Season two had the family dealing with new threats.

HBO revealed the following about season three of The Righteous Gemstones:

“THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.”

The HBO comedy returns on June 18th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see The Righteous Gemstones season three?