Sleepy Hollow: Why Nicole Beharie Left the FOX Series After Three Seasons

Sleepy Hollow is no longer on the air, but it still has its fans. One of the biggest moments of the series happened during the season three finale. Abby, played by Nicole Beharie, had her character killed off. The move shocked fans of the series.

Beharie spoke about her departure of the series while promoting her latest project, Miss Junteeth. She said the following, per the San Diego Tribune:

“What happened on Sleepy Hollow is really interesting. We had a lot of things happen that paralleled the conversations that are happening in this moment. My costar and I were both sick at the same time but I don’t believe that we were treated equally. He was allowed to go back to England for a month [to recover while] I was given Episode 9 to shoot on my own. So I pushed through it and then by the end of that episode I was in urgent care. And all the doctors, including the doctors that the studio was sending, were all confirming, ‘Hey, she can’t work right now.’”

The FOX series ended after its fourth season.

