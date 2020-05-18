Muppet Babies: Original Series Characters Coming to Disney Junior Reboot Series

Get ready for twin power! Muppet Babies has two characters from the original series popping up on a special episode of the reboot! The episode will premiere on the network on Friday, and muppet fans will see Skeeter and Scooter for the first time on this new series.

“Beloved twin Muppets Skeeter and Scooter visit Miss Nanny’s playroom in a special episode of Disney Junior’s hit Emmy® Award-nominated series Muppet Babies, premiering FRIDAY, MAY 22 (8:30 a.m. EDT/PDT) on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Both 11-minute stories in the all-new episode will feature Skeeter and Scooter: “Win a Twin” – When Skeeter volunteers to help Miss Nanny bake, her twin, Scooter, isn’t sure he can have fun playing without her. “Skeeter and the Super Girls” – Skeeter is so excited to save the day with Super Fabulous and Captain Ice Cube, but she doesn’t think she can be a superhero if she wears her glasses.”

Disney Junior revealed more about their arrival in a press release. Check that out below.

Check out a preview for the episode below.

What do you think? Have you check out the reboot of Muppet Babies? Will you check out the episode set to air later this week?