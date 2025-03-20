School Spirits: Season Three Renewal for Supernatural Teen Drama on Paramount+

School Spirits will return for another season. Paramount+ has renewed the supernatural series for a third season, which will air in 2026. Season two aired its finale earlier this month.

Peyton List, Kristian Flores, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, Nick Pugliese, Rainbow Wedell, and Milo Manheim star in the series, which follows a teen who helps those around her investigate her death.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the series’ renewal:

“This news follows the success of the second season, which premiered to an average audience of 3.9 million in its first 28 days, marking a double-digit increase of +94% from the season 1 premiere. “We are so thrilled to bring SCHOOL SPIRITS back to our devoted audiences for another season of masterful storytelling brought to life by Peyton List and the incredible cast,” said Shauna Phelan, Head of Live Action Scripted Series and Film for Awesomeness and Nickelodeon. “Co-showrunners Oliver Goldstick, Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud have an exceptional ability to capture the complexity and nuance of the teen experience, while also keeping audiences on their toes with the unexpected mystery, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the students of Split River High next season.” Throughout the second season, Maddie Nears (Peyton List) is still stuck in the afterlife with the knowledge of what happened to her and must unite her friends in the spectral and living worlds in order to reclaim her stolen life. Season two of SCHOOL SPIRITS stars Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin and Milo Manheim as Wally Clark.”

An announcement video for the renewal video is below.

What do you think? Have you watched this Paramount+ series? Will you watch season three next year?