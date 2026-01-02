Moonshiners: Season 15; New Episodes of Discovery Channel Series Debut Next Week

Get ready for the return of Moonshiners. The Discovery Channel will return with its fifteenth season next week. This season, the moonshiners face rising liquor prices and trade wars.

Discovery Channel revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“Appalachia’s moonshine rebels are back and ready to dig, distill, and distribute amid a booming demand for tax-free booze in a new season of Moonshiners, premiering Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 8PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel. American moonshine originated over 300 years ago, when liquor makers rebelled against new taxes that threatened their livelihood. This season, history repeats itself as liquor prices skyrocket and trade wars cripple the legal market. Embracing their outlaw spirit and rebellious heritage, the moonshiners rise to the occasion and ramp up production to defy big business and seize the opportunity. As pressures spread beyond Appalachia, Canada sees a fresh demand for tariff-free liquor. With a bold, cross-border bootlegging operation, the likes of which has not been seen since Prohibition, longtime legal distiller Tim Smith crosses back to the outlaw side to chase a massive profit. Meanwhile, a close-call brush with the law leaves Mark and Digger hesitant to return to their rebellious ways. With the help of long-time bootlegger JB, they find out what it takes to rebuild their operation from the ground up. From fierce rivalries to relentless crackdowns, the moonshiners risk everything this season to keep their traditions alive, leading to explosive results.”

A trailer for season 15 is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Discovery Channel series? Will you watch the kick off of the new season next week?