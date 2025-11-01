Ridiculousness: Cancelled; MTV Drops Viral Video Series After 14 Years

Ridiculousness is coming to an end. MTV has canceled the clip show after 14 years and 46 seasons. Rob Dyrdek hosts the series, which will continue to air through 2026. No new episodes of the series will be produced.

Deadline revealed the following about the MTV series’ cancellation:

“The cancellation comes on the heels of the Paramount-Skydance merger, MTV’s parent, which has resulted in thousands of layoffs companywide. The company is working to reimagine MTV for the future, we hear, with a more curated slate featuring fresh formats, different creative voices and refreshed programming. No more original episodes will be produced, we hear, with new, previously produced first-run episodes continuing to air on MTV through 2026. Previous seasons of all produced episodes will continue to air on MTV and select seasons will continue to stream on Paramount+.”

Bloomberg reports that Rob Dyrdek makes $32.5 million per year for hosting the show, and if the show is renewed through 2029, he could make $45 million. This pay amount could also be related to the show’s cancellation.

During its run, Ridiculousness has had several celebrity guests, including Gene Simmons, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio, Jake Paul, Juicy J, and B. Simone.

What do you think? Do you watch this MTV series? Are you sad that it is ending?