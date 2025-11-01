American Horror Story: Season 13; FX Series Cast Announced for 2026 Return

American Horror Story is returning in 2026, and Ryan Murphy has revealed the cast for its thirteenth season. According to Deadline, the cast features some notable returning names, including Jessica Lange.

Ariana Grande, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and Lange will star in season 13 of the FX horror anthology series.

The plot of the new season of American Horror Story has not been revealed. Check out a teaser from Ryan Murphy for season 13 below.

