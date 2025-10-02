The Chi: Season Eight to End Showtime Drama from Lena Waithe

The Chi will soon come to an end. The upcoming eighth season will end the Showtime drama. The news comes from series creator Lena Waithe. The series ended its seventh season in August.

Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, and Curtiss Cook star in the series set in the Southside of Chicago.

According to Deadline, Waithe said the following about ending the series:

“When I created The Chi, it wasn’t just about making a TV show — it was about owning our narratives and telling our stories with truth, care, nuance and complexity. It was about showing the soul of the South Side — the beauty, the pain, the grit, and the magic that lives in every block, and in every family. After much reflection, we have made the decision to end The Chi with season 8. I know, for the sake of our story and our characters, it’s the right thing. I am committed to delivering a final season that our Chi Family deserves. It’s been the honor of my life to build a platform for artists to shine — not just in front of the camera, but behind the scenes as well. To helm the longest-running Black drama on television is a huge honor and it’s something I don’t take lightly.”

Production for the final season is set for early next year. The premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Showtime series? Will you be sad to see it end?