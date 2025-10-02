Everybody Loves Raymond: CBS to Celebrate Sitcom’s 30th Anniversary

Everybody Loves Raymond premiered on CBS almost 30 years ago, and the network is celebrating that with a new special honoring the sitcom. According to Deadline, the 90-minute special will air on CBS on November 20th.

Ray Romano, Doris Roberts, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, Peter Boyle, Madylin Sweeten, Sawyer Sweeten, Sullivan Sweeten, Monica Horan, Jon Manfrellotti, and Andy Kindler starred in the sitcom. Tributes to Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, who have died since the end of the sitcom, are planned.

Ray Romano and creator Phil Rosenthal will host the special with interviews planned with castmates Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten. The special will also include never-before-seen outtakes.

Everybody Loves Raymond premiered in 1996 and aired for nine seasons before it ended.

