The Rook: Season One Viewer Votes

Published:

The Rook TV show on Starz: season 1 viewer votes (cancel renew season 2?)

(Starz)

How well does Myfanwy Thomas handle all that happens during the first season of The Rook TV show on Starz? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Rook is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the season one episodes of The Rook here. *Status update below

A Starz fantasy spy thriller based on the 2012 Daniel O’Malley novel, The Rook stars Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, Olivia Munn, Jon Fletcher, Ronan Raftery, Catherine Steadman, Gina McKee, Ruth Madeley, Eleanor Matsuura, Shelley Conn, Tamsin Topolski, Barry Atsma, Luke Roberts, James D’Arcy, Michael Karim, and Michael McElhatton. The supernatural series follows Myfanwy Thomas (Greenwell), who awakens in the rain at London’s Millennium Bridge, but has no memory and cannot explain the circle of corpses surrounding her. Myfanwy is a key member of Checquy, the last actually secret service in UK, and it protects Extreme Variant Abilities (EVAs). As her own supernatural abilities emerge, Myfanwy must dig for the truth about herself.

What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Rook TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should Starz cancel or renew The Rook for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

3/6/20 update: The Rook has been cancelled so there won’t be a second season.



Sawna
Reader
Sawna

The Rook definitely deserves a season 2!

March 1, 2020 6:27 pm
March 1, 2020 6:27 pm
Rob Burns
Reader
Rob Burns

Found this by accident and wow what a show. Season 2 please

February 20, 2020 9:12 am
February 20, 2020 9:12 am
Emma
Reader
Emma

It is exciting, I like the characters they’re complicated enough to keep me interested. The chemistry between Emma and Ronan is quite electric, I hope they explore that a little more. I really want to know what happens to Olivia’s character so please don’t end this show.

February 19, 2020 3:43 pm
February 19, 2020 3:43 pm
Joe
Reader
Joe

Please renew “The Rook” it’s a brilliant show… Please get the word out and start a petition

February 5, 2020 9:48 am
February 5, 2020 9:48 am
Nicole
Reader
Nicole

Loved Rook!! Please have a season 2, great show.

January 28, 2020 11:27 pm
January 28, 2020 11:27 pm
Ain
Reader
Ain

We want to see more of Rook. Please make season 2.

January 28, 2020 12:00 am
January 28, 2020 12:00 am
Ain
Reader
Ain

We want Season 2 of the Rook. Please don’t cancel it. We want to watch more of the Rook!

January 27, 2020 11:57 pm
January 27, 2020 11:57 pm
Steven
Reader
Steven

Please don’t cancel The Rook !

January 27, 2020 1:05 am
January 27, 2020 1:05 am
Aly
Reader
Aly

Amazing. I thought it was a spy show and was impressed when it combined several genres and did them all amazingly well. Unlike anything I’ve seen before. Absolutely awesome!!! This will be one that will spread like wildfire as people spread the word. Hopefully it gets another series (season 2).

December 28, 2019 5:54 pm
December 28, 2019 5:54 pm
Christy Borque
Reader
Christy Borque

Would love a season 2 please

December 16, 2019 10:16 pm
December 16, 2019 10:16 pm
Sarah Freeman
Reader
Sarah Freeman

Keep the Rook please do a season 2. I enjoyed it.

December 9, 2019 7:51 pm
December 9, 2019 7:51 pm
