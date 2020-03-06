How well does Myfanwy Thomas handle all that happens during the first season of The Rook TV show on Starz? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Rook is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we’d like to offer you the chance to rate all of the season one episodes of The Rook here. *Status update below
A Starz fantasy spy thriller based on the 2012 Daniel O’Malley novel, The Rook stars Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, Olivia Munn, Jon Fletcher, Ronan Raftery, Catherine Steadman, Gina McKee, Ruth Madeley, Eleanor Matsuura, Shelley Conn, Tamsin Topolski, Barry Atsma, Luke Roberts, James D’Arcy, Michael Karim, and Michael McElhatton. The supernatural series follows Myfanwy Thomas (Greenwell), who awakens in the rain at London’s Millennium Bridge, but has no memory and cannot explain the circle of corpses surrounding her. Myfanwy is a key member of Checquy, the last actually secret service in UK, and it protects Extreme Variant Abilities (EVAs). As her own supernatural abilities emerge, Myfanwy must dig for the truth about herself.
3/6/20 update: The Rook has been cancelled so there won’t be a second season.
The Rook definitely deserves a season 2!
It is exciting, I like the characters they’re complicated enough to keep me interested. The chemistry between Emma and Ronan is quite electric, I hope they explore that a little more. I really want to know what happens to Olivia’s character so please don’t end this show.
Amazing. I thought it was a spy show and was impressed when it combined several genres and did them all amazingly well. Unlike anything I’ve seen before. Absolutely awesome!!! This will be one that will spread like wildfire as people spread the word. Hopefully it gets another series (season 2).
