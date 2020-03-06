Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

The Rook: Season One Ratings

Published:

The Rook TV show on Starz: season 1 ratings

As a premium cable network, Starz doesn’t have to please ad buyers. Instead, it has to please paid subscribers. So while the Nielsen ratings don’t play into cancellation and renewal decisions in the same way, they do give us a rough idea of which TV series attract and retain viewers. This summer, The Rook TV show makes its debut on Starz. Will the first season provide the kind of programming viewers want? Will The Rook be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below

A Starz fantasy spy thriller based on the 2012 Daniel O’Malley novel, The Rook stars Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, Olivia Munn, Jon Fletcher, Ronan Raftery, Catherine Steadman, Gina McKee, Ruth Madeley, Eleanor Matsuura, Shelley Conn, Tamsin Topolski, Barry Atsma, Luke Roberts, James D’Arcy, Michael Karim, and Michael McElhatton. The supernatural series follows Myfanwy Thomas (Greenwell), who awakens in the rain at London’s Millennium Bridge, but has no memory and cannot explain the circle of corpses surrounding her. Myfanwy is a key member of Checquy, the last actually secret service in UK, and it protects Extreme Variant Abilities (EVAs). As her own supernatural abilities emerge, Myfanwy must dig for the truth about herself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
A&E | ABC | AMC | Bravo | CBS | CMT | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX
Hallmark | HBO | History | MTV | NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS
TNT | TV Land | USA Network | WGN America

 

What do you think? Do you like The Rook TV show? Should this Starz TV series be cancelled or renewed for a second season?

3/6/20 update: The Rook has been cancelled so there won’t be a second season.



Canceled and renewed TV show

26
Leave a Reply

avatar
23 Comment threads
3 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
23 Comment authors
BilliejoEdward J Blassingame SrMary Moranfred wMelissaH Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Billiejo
Reader
Billiejo

Please let There Be season 2 so much could be done with this storyline

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 4, 2020 9:27 am
Billiejo
Reader
Billiejo

Please give us season 2

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
February 4, 2020 9:26 am
Edward J Blassingame Sr
Reader
Edward J Blassingame Sr

I think the rook is a refreshing sci fi about enhanced people and its not the X-Men but seem more realistically possible. Can’t wait for the second season.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
January 28, 2020 12:23 am
Mary Moran
Reader
Mary Moran

I am enjoying Season one and hoping for a season two!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
January 18, 2020 9:08 pm
fred w
Reader
fred w

just watch the whole season totally hooked even stayed up all night to finish, needs a another season at least and alot more more publicity, come on get it back on our screens

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
January 10, 2020 9:21 am
MelissaH
Reader
MelissaH

Oh totally hooked! I actually watched it live every week. Looked forward to seeing what was going to unfold. A secret gem, that didn’t get enough publicity. I hope there is a second season.
Since the tv show is taking a different tack than the book, I look forward to where the story lines could go with all the characters. They could brave a second season path with all of the diverse storylines. Like the way they used the gestalt, could be used more effectively in expanding storylines.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
October 5, 2019 1:22 pm
Ditter2009
Reader
Ditter2009

Just Started Watching It And Almost On The End. I like it. Please Renew!!

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
September 10, 2019 8:41 pm
Cakemate
Reader
Cakemate

Please RENEW The Rook. We’re bingeing it right now we’re on episode of 6. Renew!!!

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
September 7, 2019 11:26 pm
1 2
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz