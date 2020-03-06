As a premium cable network, Starz doesn’t have to please ad buyers. Instead, it has to please paid subscribers. So while the Nielsen ratings don’t play into cancellation and renewal decisions in the same way, they do give us a rough idea of which TV series attract and retain viewers. This summer, The Rook TV show makes its debut on Starz. Will the first season provide the kind of programming viewers want? Will The Rook be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below

A Starz fantasy spy thriller based on the 2012 Daniel O’Malley novel, The Rook stars Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, Olivia Munn, Jon Fletcher, Ronan Raftery, Catherine Steadman, Gina McKee, Ruth Madeley, Eleanor Matsuura, Shelley Conn, Tamsin Topolski, Barry Atsma, Luke Roberts, James D’Arcy, Michael Karim, and Michael McElhatton. The supernatural series follows Myfanwy Thomas (Greenwell), who awakens in the rain at London’s Millennium Bridge, but has no memory and cannot explain the circle of corpses surrounding her. Myfanwy is a key member of Checquy, the last actually secret service in UK, and it protects Extreme Variant Abilities (EVAs). As her own supernatural abilities emerge, Myfanwy must dig for the truth about herself.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

What do you think? Do you like The Rook TV show? Should this Starz TV series be cancelled or renewed for a second season?

3/6/20 update: The Rook has been cancelled so there won’t be a second season.