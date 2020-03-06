As a premium cable network, Starz doesn’t have to please ad buyers. Instead, it has to please paid subscribers. So while the Nielsen ratings don’t play into cancellation and renewal decisions in the same way, they do give us a rough idea of which TV series attract and retain viewers. This summer, The Rook TV show makes its debut on Starz. Will the first season provide the kind of programming viewers want? Will The Rook be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below
A Starz fantasy spy thriller based on the 2012 Daniel O’Malley novel, The Rook stars Emma Greenwell, Joely Richardson, Adrian Lester, Olivia Munn, Jon Fletcher, Ronan Raftery, Catherine Steadman, Gina McKee, Ruth Madeley, Eleanor Matsuura, Shelley Conn, Tamsin Topolski, Barry Atsma, Luke Roberts, James D’Arcy, Michael Karim, and Michael McElhatton. The supernatural series follows Myfanwy Thomas (Greenwell), who awakens in the rain at London’s Millennium Bridge, but has no memory and cannot explain the circle of corpses surrounding her. Myfanwy is a key member of Checquy, the last actually secret service in UK, and it protects Extreme Variant Abilities (EVAs). As her own supernatural abilities emerge, Myfanwy must dig for the truth about herself.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.
3/6/20 update: The Rook has been cancelled so there won’t be a second season.
Please let There Be season 2 so much could be done with this storyline
Please give us season 2
I think the rook is a refreshing sci fi about enhanced people and its not the X-Men but seem more realistically possible. Can’t wait for the second season.
I am enjoying Season one and hoping for a season two!
just watch the whole season totally hooked even stayed up all night to finish, needs a another season at least and alot more more publicity, come on get it back on our screens
Oh totally hooked! I actually watched it live every week. Looked forward to seeing what was going to unfold. A secret gem, that didn’t get enough publicity. I hope there is a second season.
Since the tv show is taking a different tack than the book, I look forward to where the story lines could go with all the characters. They could brave a second season path with all of the diverse storylines. Like the way they used the gestalt, could be used more effectively in expanding storylines.
Just Started Watching It And Almost On The End. I like it. Please Renew!!
Please RENEW The Rook. We’re bingeing it right now we’re on episode of 6. Renew!!!