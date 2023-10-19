Pretty Hard Cases: Season Three; Freevee Sets Premiere Date for Final Season of Buddy-Cop Drama (Watch)

Pretty Hard Cases has one more batch of cases to solve. Amazon Freevee has announced the premiere date for the third and final season of the buddy cop drama.

Meredith MacNeill, Adrienne C. Moore, Tara Strong, Karen Robinson, Dean McDermott, Al Mukadam, Percy Hynes White, and Katie Douglas star in the drama, which follows Samantha Wazowski (MacNeill) and Kelly Duff (Moore) as they solve cases. Karen Robinson, Al Mukadam, Daren A. Herbert, Wendy Crewson, Amanda Brugel, Trevor Hayes, Amanda Walsh, Tricia Black, Miguel Rivas, Brendan Beiser, Marlee Sansom, and Jonathan Malen also star in the series.

Amazon Freevee revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

Today, Amazon Freevee released the official trailer and key art for the third and final season of the fan-favorite drama Pretty Hard Cases. In Season Three, female detectives Samantha Wazowski (Meredith MacNeill, Baroness Von Sketch Show) and Kelly Duff (Adrienne C. Moore, Orange Is the New Black) come back with even more explosive cases that push both their personal and professional lives like never before. All 10 episodes of the new season will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. on Wednesday, November 29. The new season finds detectives Wazowski and Duff finally reuniting as partners in Guns and Gangs after eight long months apart. Although their personal and professional relationships have never been stronger, they will need to work as hard as they can to prove to their new and exacting unit commander that they are worthy of their department’s top cases. Wazowski and Duff find themselves navigating big changes in their personal lives: Wazowski revisits a past romance, while Duff is taking the next step in her relationship. But when a deadly new synthetic drug appears all over Toronto, they must risk their lives, as they fight to take down a dangerous gang and stop the drug at its source.

The poster and trailer for Pretty Hard Cases season three are below.

