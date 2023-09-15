Lando: Donald Glover’s Star Wars Series Changed to Feature Film

Lando is not headed to Disney+ after all. Disney and Lucasfilm are now taking the planned project to the big screen for a feature film. Donald Glover starred in Solo as the younger version of the Billy Dee Williams character from the Star Wars films. The potential series was first revealed in December 2020.

In recent weeks, it was revealed that Donald and Stephen Glover were taking over the writing for the series. Per Variety, Stephen revealed in a recent appearance that the project was headed to the big screen instead.

He said, “It’s not even a show…the idea right now is to do a movie. Right now, because of the strike, it’s kind of like telephone, all of the information.”

Lucasfilm later confirmed the news. Donald Glover spoke about returning to the character in an interview earlier this year. He said the following:

“We’re talking about it. That’s as much as I can say without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting me down. Lando is charm incarnate. He’s kind of a maverick, which I don’t think there’s a lot of anymore. It’s hard to be the smooth talker nowadays. Where’s the line? That’s also where the danger is. How close can you get without tripping over it?” I would love to play Lando again. It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic sh*t, it really had people experience time… People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I’d much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with.”

What do you think? Were you planning to watch Lando on Disney+? Are you excited to hear that the character is headed to the big screen instead?