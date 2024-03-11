Break Point: Tennis Series Cancelled by Netflix, No Season Three

Viewers have seen the last serve on Break Point. Netflix has cancelled the tennis docuseries after two seasons. The first season premiered in January 2023, and season two arrived earlier this year.

Awful Announcing reports that Netflix cancelled the series due to low viewership numbers. In December, Netflix released the viewer numbers for the first half of 2023, and Break Point did not even break the top 600 with 30.5 million hours viewed by Netflix subscribers.

It was reported that cameras for the streaming service were not seen filming this year’s tennis tour, which would have provided footage for season three.

Break Point is produced by Box 2 Box Films, the company behind Full Swing and Formula 1: Drive to Survive. Full Swing, which follows the PGA Tour’s tournaments and players, will likely return for a third season, but Netflix has not yet officially announced the series’ renewal.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive looks at the drivers and races of the Formula One World Championship. The sixth season was released last month, and the show is reportedly the most successful of the three, so a renewal also seems likely.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Break Point series on Netflix? Were you hoping for a third season?