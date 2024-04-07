Everything Now: Cancelled; British Teen Drama Not Getting Second Season on Netflix

Everything Now will not return for a second season. Netflix has canceled the British teen drama, according to an interview with Dylan Brady on Film Update. The actor was involved in the writing of the series, which arrived in October 2023.

The series, which stars Sophie Wilde, Lauryn Ajufo, Harry Cadby, Noah Thomas, Stephen Fry, Niamh McCormack, Sam Reuben, Vivienne Acheampong, and Alex Hassell, follows Mia (Wilde) as she tries to return to normal life after being treated for an eating disorder.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“When 16-year old Mia returns home after a lengthy recovery from an eating disorder, she is thrust back into the chaotic world of sixth form only to find that her friends have moved on with teen life without her. Along with an ever-evolving bucket list, three best mates and a major new crush, Mia throws herself headfirst into a world of dating, parties and first kisses, soon discovering that not everything in life can be planned for.”

Brady said the following about the cancellation of the series:

“I had written a script for season 2,” he says. “We had some great ideas but we are at the mercy of the algorithm, I’m afraid. It’s really difficult because historically, TV has worked in one way, which is a slow, consistent growth over several seasons as opposed to this kind of mentality we see now, where it’s like, ‘If it doesn’t get 16 million views in the first 28 days, it’s not worth anyone’s while.’ It’s really disheartening to see because I think there’s also a lot of people who refuse to invest in a new show with the knowledge that it might just end up getting canceled. I hope that landscape will change and I hope that we can stop treating art and television as a commodity that’s at the mercy of an algorithm because an algorithm isn’t people, and things often just do take a bit of time. When they’re given the space to grow, they can turn into really wonderful things.”

