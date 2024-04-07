The Good Doctor: Season Seven; Cast Members Say Goodbye to ABC Medical Drama Series

The Good Doctor will end on ABC in May, and the cast will wrap production this weekend. Several cast members took to Instagram to say goodbye to the medical drama as they prepared for the final days of filming.

Starring Freddie Highmore, Richard Schiff, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, and Paige Spara, the ABC series follows Dr. Shaun Murphy (Highmore), a young autistic savant and surgeon, and the rest of the staff at the fictional San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital.

ABC announced the series would end with season seven in January. Check out the messages from the cast below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiona Gubelmann (@fionagubelmann)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Chang (@thechristinachang_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Yun Lee (@willyunlee)

