The Family Chantel: Season Five to End TLC Reality Series, Premiere Date Set (Watch)

The Family Chantel is ending on TLC, but not before one more season of the reality show airs. TLC announced that the fifth and final season of the series will arrive on November 6th with the release of a trailer.

The series, which features 90 Day Fiancé couple Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, will follow the pair as they deal with what looks to be the end of their romance. At the end of season four, Pedro filed for divorce.

TLC revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

"On Monday, November 6 at 9pm ET/PT, THE FAMILY CHANTEL returns for its final, most explosive chapter. Last season ended with Pedro hitting his breaking point and ultimately making the decision to file for divorce. Chantel, desperate for support, had Winter and Karen move into her home she once shared with Pedro. The division between the two families manifested to the extreme while jaw dropping revelations and emotional moments played out between Pedro and Chantel. Now, the finale season of THE FAMILY CHANTEL brings us to the end of this couple's story. Nine months later, and both are desperate to move on from one another. As their divorce inches closer to the finish line, accusations and old resentments make any kind of agreement no easy feat. Decisions such as selling the house, and who gets what possession, are almost impossible between the two. While both believe they are on the right side of this divorce, each family is intensely feuding as they fight to defend their own. As viewers bid farewell to the couple's journey together, all the twists and turns of this season mark an inevitable end to THE FAMILY CHANTEL. From cultural clashes and language barriers to secrets revealed, this final chapter promises to deliver highly charged moments until the very last minute when the families meet face to face for one last time. THE FAMILY CHANTEL is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC."

The trailer for The Family Chantel season five is below.

