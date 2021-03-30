Superstore: NBC Passes on Cancelled Sitcom Spin-Off

It seems that viewers have seen the last of the Cloud 9 gang from NBC’s Superstore. The series ended its run after six seasons last week, and now it appears that a potential spin-off, focusing on Bo (Johnny Pemberton) and his wife Cheyenne (Nichole Sakura), is not moving forward. The spin-off would have followed the couple as they “balance their big dreams with the harsh realities of being a blue-collar family in America.”

Prior to the airing of the series finale, Sakura said the following:

“I’ve gotten to read the pilot script, and it’s really funny. So hopefully we’ll get made and can bring back some of the Superstore cast to pop into that and still be part of this same world. I’m just remaining hopeful, but stay tuned.”

The possible spin-off was announced shortly after NBC cancelled Superstore in December. Superstore co-executive producer Bridget Kyle told Cleveland.com that NBC has now decided to pass on the spin-off.

“Unfortunately, yesterday NBC notified us that they’re not going forward with the Superstore spin-off. So, it will just have to live on in our hearts and on my hard drive.”

What do you think? Would you have watched the Bo and Cheyenne spin-off if NBC had ordered it to series? Were you sad to see Superstore end?