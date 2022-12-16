Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy: Cancelled; Host Still Hoping for Season Three

Fans of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy will not see a third season of the series. At least not yet. Tucci revealed that the food and travel series was canceled by the network when they canceled the rest of their unscripted programming. However, the actor hopes another network or streaming service will pick up the series. The four-episode second season arrived in May 2022. Viewers joined Tucci as he explored his Italian ancestry.

Tucci said the following about the cancellation of the series, per People:

“Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming. So hopefully we’ll end up on another streamer, network — we don’t know. But yes, I have plans to do season 3 and more.”

CNN also shared the following about the series:

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is one of the most successful projects produced by CNN Original Series, garnering two consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series. We want to thank Stanley Tucci for his dream partnership on this series.”

What do you think? Did you want to see more of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy on CNN?